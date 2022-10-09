Skip to main content

WATCH: Lawrance Toafili, Tatum Bethune discuss why FSU came up short on Saturday night

The team fell flat after a promising first half.

Florida State was in a position to upset No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday night. However, the Wolfpack took over in the second half and pulled out the victory, 19-17. The Seminoles have lost two straight games ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Clemson.

READ MORE: Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper injured during first half against NC State

Following the defeat, running back Lawrance Toafili and linebacker Tatum Bethune spoke with the media. 

Toafili recorded 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also catching 3 passes for 24 yards. Bethune came away with a season-high 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. It was the most tackles that a Seminole has recorded in a game this season.

Check out their comments below.

Lawrance Toafili

Tatum Bethune

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

