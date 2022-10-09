WATCH: Lawrance Toafili, Tatum Bethune discuss why FSU came up short on Saturday night

Florida State was in a position to upset No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday night. However, the Wolfpack took over in the second half and pulled out the victory, 19-17. The Seminoles have lost two straight games ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Clemson.

Following the defeat, running back Lawrance Toafili and linebacker Tatum Bethune spoke with the media.

Toafili recorded 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also catching 3 passes for 24 yards. Bethune came away with a season-high 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. It was the most tackles that a Seminole has recorded in a game this season.

Check out their comments below.

Lawrance Toafili

Tatum Bethune

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



