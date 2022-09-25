Skip to main content

WATCH: Trey Benson Returns Opening Kickoff for 93-Yard Touchdown

FSU returns a kickoff for first time since the 2014 National Championship.

A couple of first happened only seconds into the game as Running Back Trey Benson returned his first-ever kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown. This is the first kickoff return since the 2014 BCS National Championship win. 

Benson a transfer from Oregon has already made a name for himself as a Seminole by breaking tackles for big gains and now a kickoff return for a touchdown.

LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Special teams have been the X-factor for the Seminoles early on this season and it continues to show up due to the intense focus on special teams by the Florida State coaching staff. 

Benson being introduced in the return game definitely reaped its benefits early as he showed his amazing ability to break tackles in the open field as multiple Boston College defenders had their chances at stopping the return. Benson's physicality could be the best throughout the team as he frequently runs through defenders. Part of the three-headed monster, Benson and his fellow running backs will all see plenty of time but if Benson continues this aggression when he sees the field we may see Benson truly being featured in the backfield. 

It's great to see transfers coming into the Florida State program and making game-changing impacts so soon in their Florida State career. All the transfers have really elevated Florida State and are becoming the backbone of the program.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

