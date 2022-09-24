LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) return to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in four weeks for a conference matchup with the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1). The Seminoles have defeated the Eagles in ten of their past 11 matchups and will look to continue that trend on Saturday night under the lights in a sold-out stadium.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

Boston College has struggled offensively to begin the season, which bodes well for a Florida State defensive line that'll be missing Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett. It'll be imperative for starting quarterback Jordan Travis and the offense to perform to see if the Seminoles can put this game away early.

It's projected to be 79 degrees at kickoff, mostly cloudy, with a 0% chance of rain. It's going to be a beautiful night in Tallahassee as Florida State tries to move to 4-0.

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Sidney Williams is warming up for the linebackers.

— Starting quarterback Jordan Travis is warming up with his position group. Travis has a brace on his left knee. He was announced as the starter on the video board.

— Offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, linebacker Amari Gainer, offensive lineman Thomas Schrader, and tight end Jackson West will be out tonight.

— Defensive back Travis Jay, defensive back Demorie Tate, offensive lineman Antavious Woody, defensive end George Wilson Jr, defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase, offensive lineman Rod Orr, offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, and tight end Jerrale Powers are also out.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Wyatt Rector, Dillan Gibbons, Dennis Briggs, and Robert Cooper are the captains for Florida State.

— Florida State will receive to begin the game.

— Running back Trey Benson takes the opening kick-off 93 yards for a touchdown. That's how you start a game.

— The extra point is good. Florida State leads 7-0 with 14:47 to play in the first quarter.

— Phil Jurkovec throws behind his man on third down and the ball is bobbled and intercepted by cornerback Omarion Cooper. Seminoles take over at the Boston College 34.

— The play is under further review.

— The call stands and it's officially Florida State football.

— Jordan Travis' first pass of the night goes incomplete after rolling out and looking for Johnny Wilson.

— Seminoles go incomplete on 3rd and 9 to bring up fourth and long. The offense is staying on the field.

— Travis hits Cam McDonald over the middle for a gain of 32 yards to set up 1st and goal.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili goes right up the middle for a short touchdown.

— After two touchdowns in 2:08, Florida State leads 14-0 with 12:52 remaining in the quarter.

— Ryan Fitzgerald's kickoff goes for a touchback. Boston College begins its second possession at its own 25.

— Running back Pat Garwo with a tough run up the middle for a first down.

— Renardo Green with a nice tackle on Zay Flowers.

— Linebacker Kalen DeLoach blows up the screen to force 3rd and 5.

— Jurkovec's pass is too high and Boston College will be forced to punt back to the Seminoles.

— 54-yard punt pins Florida State at its own 6 before its second possession.

— Treshaun Ward breaks loose to midfield but an illegal block in the back sets Florida State back even further. 2nd and 14 from the 4.

— Jordan Travis stays alive and rolls out of the pocket to hit Darion Williamson for a conversion. Williamson breaks a tackle for a 26 yard gain.

— Benson breaks a tackle then puts a shoulder in a defender and runs him over to set up third and short.

— Johnny Wilson catches a short pass to get the Seminoles another first down.

— Mycah Pittman reels in a pass at the line of scrimmage and runs over a defender for a first down.

— Travis finds McDonald over the middle to get Florida State back into the red zone.

— Benson goes up the middle and carries a few defenders into the end zone with him. Another dominating drive for Florida State.

— Florida State leads 21-0 with 6:05 to play in the first quarter.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook