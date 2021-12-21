Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    WATCH: Vikings' running back Dalvin Cook reacts to being named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    The former 'Nole is headed to his third straight NFL Pro Bowl.
    There have been a few standout running backs in the NFL during the 2021 season. One of the very best is former Florida State star and current Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook. Despite missing three games due to injury, Cook is the third-leading rusher in the entire league and he's only 27 yards from surpassing Joe Mixon for second place.

    In 11 games, the Florida native has recorded 226 rushes for 1067 yards (4.7 YPC) and six touchdowns. As the focal point on offense for the Vikings, Cook has also caught 30 passes for 221 yards. 

    Ahead of Minnesota's Sunday night victory over Chicago, Cook learned that he'd made his third consecutive Pro Bowl. Vikings GM Rick Speilman called Cook to deliver the good news.

    Check out the video below.

