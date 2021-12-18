Florida State Seminoles offer Louisville wide receiver transfer

It's no secret that Florida State needs to upgrade its wide receiver room this offseason. The Seminoles failed to sign a wideout during the Early Signing Period after longtime commitment Devaughn Mortimer flipped to Louisville on Wednesday. It'll be imperative to hit the transfer portal for talent and the coaching staff has already been able to get Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman in for a visit.

On Friday night, the Seminoles offered another transfer in former Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins. He entered the portal in late November and also holds an offer from Ole Miss.

The Louisville native signed with the Cardinals out of high school as a member of the 2020 class. After starting two games as a true freshman, Watkins flashed in 2021, catching 35 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns. Florida State got an up and personal look at him as Watkins recorded five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Seminoles this fall.

During the month of December, Watkins took an official visit to Ole Miss. He projects to have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Watkins plans to decide later this month and enroll at his new home in January.

Florida State has a desperate need for wide receivers with Keyshawn Helton, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain, Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, Joshua Burrell, and Jordan Young set to return in 2022.

NoleGameday will continue to track Watkins' recruitment and have reached out to him for an interview.

