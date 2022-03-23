Jermaine Johnson acknowledged as the total package by draft analyst

After a groundbreaking 2021 season at Florida State, defensive end Jermaine Johnson has catapulted up the draft boards, reaching the projection of being a top 10 pick. Recently, he confirmed his steller abilities at the 2022 NFL Combine and Johnson now is considered the total package.

After a long and eventful journey through Johnson's high school and collegiate days, the star defensive end has found himself getting a lot of attention from the media and NFL. Johnson transferred from Georgia to play his final year with the Florida State Seminoles. Becoming one of his best decisions yet, Johnson flourished on the edge as he dominated all opponents throughout the season. Starting every game for the 'Noles, the future first-rounder tallied 70 total tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Due to his historic season for FSU and a great Senior Bowl performance, Johnson attended the NFL Combine and continued to shine. Running a blazing 4.58 40 yard dash, that was the final test catapulting his draft stock to a top ten pick.

Johnson will have one final showing at the FSU Pro Day alongside his teammate on Tuesday, March 29. Plenty of NFL coaches and scouts will be in attendance as Johnson continues to improve his stock for the upcoming draft in April.

