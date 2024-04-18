Former FSU Basketball Forward Transfers to AAC Champions
Former Florida State forward De'Ante Green has committed to the USF Bulls, per his Twitter/X page. Green entered the transfer portal on March 22nd and took a visit to Boston College as well as South Florida. USF is coming off a strong first season under head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, going 25-8 and winning the American Conference regular season championship before losing to then-eventual tournament champion UAB in the AAC Championship.
Green played 31 games this past season for Florida State, starting 20, and averaging 4.5 PPG. He had a four-game stretch early in the season filling for an injured Cam Corhen (who has since entered the transfer portal as well) where he scored in double figures but started seeing his playing time dwindle as the season progressed, playing 10 or fewer minutes in the last 13 games, including two DNPs. It was clear the staff didn't view him as a long-time option for their center position which allowed Green to explore his options with two years of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has yet to grab any transfers available on the market to fill some of these spots, but has been looking to add some traditional 7-footers at the center position. Green was thrust into playing the 5 out of necessity on both sides: FSU needed some bodies there while an ACL tear in high school for Green limited his mobility and forced him to play center. USF did a good job with Kasean Pryor who has a similar build to Green and they'd like to have Green play similarly as a guy that can play inside or out and hustle on the glass.
