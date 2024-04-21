Former FSU Basketball Guard Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Florida State guard Jeremiah Bembry has re-entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits. He spent the last season at West Virginia, only appearing in 8 games for a total of 26 minutes, and didn't score any points.
Bembry signed with Florida State in the 2022 recruiting class along with Cam Corhen, Baba Miller, Chandler Jackson, De'Ante Green, and Tom House; all of them besides Jackson have entered the portal or departed as of the time of this writing. Bembry never appeared in a game for FSU, dealing with various injuries including a back and a foot injury. He had solid tape coming out of high school as a 6'6" guard that can handle either the 1 or the 2, but injuries have hampered his potential.
West Virginia underwent a coaching change this offseason and hired Drake University's Darian DeVries. They've been looking for stability since Bob Huggins was removed from the program for a multitude of reasons and DeVries is working on overturning the roster, including bringing in his son Tucker. Bembry had initially been brought in by interim head coach Josh Eilert, who was not retained following a 9-23 season and last-place finish in the Big 12.
Jeremiah Bembry isn't the only former Seminole to have transferred elsewhere and re-enter the transfer portal, as center Alaa-Eddine Boutayeb spent a few months at FSU before transferring to Arkansas State, then Miami-Dade Junior, and just announced his intentions to transfer to Rider University in New Jersey, a D1 program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
