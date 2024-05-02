Former FSU Football Linebacker Listed As 'Best UDFA Fit' With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 2024 NFL Draft was a success, and the Florida State Seminoles had ten former players hear their names called during the three-day event. Seminoles making the NFL didn't stop there, though, with different players getting the call as undrafted free agents.
Mike Norvell is truly building something special in Tallahassee, and that's no secret. His pitch to recruits and transfers only grows as he continues to maximize his talents, sending them to the NFL.
One of the players who didn't hear his name called but still had his phone ringing was linebacker Kalen DeLoach. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after the draft and he now gets the opportunity to fight for a roster spot during OTA's and training camp.
The Athletic released one undrafted free agent from every NFL team who signed as an incredible fit, listing DeLoach as the Buccaneers' best fit for a signing.
"Like many on this list, DeLoach may have to punch his ticket to a roster via special teams -- something he can definitely excel at, especially in this new world of NFL kickoff rules," The Athletic wrote.
DeLoach spent five years in Tallahassee, logging just eight games played in his first two seasons with Florida State. His last three seasons -- all spent under Norvell's leadership -- saw him appear in 38 games of action. He continued to improve and mature as the mike linebacker during his time wearing garnet and gold.
"A 5-11, 210-pounder, DeLoach ran a 4.47 (1.57 10 split) at the combine and was a steady producer (212 tackles) as a three-year mike linebacker. He added seven sacks last season, so he can be a third-down player, as well as contribute on kickoffs as a gunner," The Athletic continued.
DeLoach finished his career as a Seminole with 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He was an incredible producer with the ability to be utilized in many different facets of the game.
