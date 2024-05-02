Former FSU Football Quarterback Marcus Outzen Passes Away at 46
Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen passed away on Tuesday at 46 years old. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Outzen was dealing with complications from HLH or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis which is defined as a severe, systemic inflammatory syndrome by the Immune Deficiency Foundation. The unfortunate news was revealed on social media by his son, Colton.
The Seminoles ultimately came up short in a 23-16 loss to Tennessee. However, they avenged the defeat a year later by taking down Virginia Tech in New Orleans to win the first of Florida State's three national titles. Outzen completed 72/121 passes for 1,074 yards with six touchdowns to five interceptions during his time in garnet and gold. He also ran for 142 yards and four more scores.
The Fort Walton Native earned the nickname 'Rooster' due to his red hair and attitude. He earned a bachelor's degree in Communications for Business from Florida State. Outzen worked as an Executive Oncology Specialist for Guardant Health in Tampa for the last nine years.
