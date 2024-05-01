WATCH: Former FSU Stars Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Renardo Green Get Their NFL Draft Calls
Draft night is a pivotal moment in a student-athlete's career, and the 2024 NFL Draft was no different for the 10 stars FSU put in the league last month. Players like running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Renardo Green, and linebacker Tatum Bethune all got their names called. The excitement was undoubtedly overwhelming when they picked up the phone to hear an NFL General Manager's voice on the other end.
"Yes, sir! Come get me tonight, "Coleman said to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane when asked if he was ready to head to Buffalo. The 20-year-old standout has always had a quiet demeanor about him and seemed to be at a loss for words as the moment hit him; he was going in the second round with the 33rd pick overall. "I'm doing great, man. I'm just blessed," Coleman continued. "Ya'll not gonna regret this, I promise you."
Benson spent two seasons with the 'Noles after transferring in from Oregon and immediately became a star in Tallahassee. He rushed for 1895 and 23 touchdowns during his career and was a crucial piece to the 2023 ACC Championship Team. It was no surprise when Arizona Cardinal's GM Monti Ossenfort told him he was headed to Glendale, Arizona. 'I've been waiting for a minute. I'm ready," Benson responded. He was selected in round three with the 66th pick, and when asked if he was ready, his response was, "I was ready thirty picks ago. I ain't gonna lie. I'm ready, though."
As the draft room cheered to landing Green and the conversation went on with the GM John Lynch and San Fransisco 49's coaching staff, all Green could do was express his appreciation for the chance to be selected at No. 64 overall. "Appreciate it. Ya'll got a dawg," Green said. The staff felt like he played their style of tough football. Green finished 2023 with 43 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception. He will join fellow teammate Tatum Bethune in Levi's Stadium.
The Seminole defense will lose a foundation on the defense with Bethune and linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who went as a UDFA to Tampa Bay not on the roster. Cheers from both sides of the phone erupted as Bethune thanked Lynch for the opportunity. "Thank you, coach. Thank you," Bethune repeatedly said to his new linebackers coach, Johnny Ray Holland, who said he was fired up to have him on the roster. He had a team-high of 70 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and an interception in 2023 and brings a heavy-hitting style to the defense. Bethune was drafted at No. 251 in the seventh round.
