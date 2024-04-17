BREAKING: FSU Basketball Lands Canadian Prospect Christian Nitu
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have landed Christian Nitu from Fort Erie International Academy. The 6'9", 200-pound forward (some places list him at 6'11") out of Canada initially signed with Indiana State, but was let out of his letter of intent once their previous head coach, Josh Schertz, left for Saint Louis. He was on FSU's campus for a visit around April 14th.
Nitu spent time with Canada's U17 team in the 2022 FIBA Tournament, playing in 7 games, topping out with 14 points and 5 rebounds against New Zealand in the first game of the event. He has the ability to stretch to 3, handle the ball in pick-and-roll, and has great length for blocking shots, but will likely need to add some weight for ACC competition.
The 3-star Nitu is FSU's third member of the 2024 high school class, joining 4-star Daquan Davis from Overtime Elite and 3-star AJ Swinton from Bishop O'Connell High School in Virginia, which bumps the Seminoles to the 26th ranked class on 247. They're still in the hunt for 4-star Khani Rooths, who was let out of his NLI from Michigan once Juwan Howard was let go, but the Wolverines are working hard to get him to re-commit.
Florida State is coming off a 17-16 and has seen five scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, on top of the few players out of eligibility. They're looking to fill spots in the transfer portal as well and they'll need to add proven commodities, as there's no guarantee that any of the incoming freshmen will be able to contribute immediately.
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State basketball throughout the offseason
