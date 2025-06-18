FSU basketball to host in-state five-star forward on upcoming visit
Luke Loucks has relentlessly attacked his first offseason as the new head coach of Florida State. He went to work putting together a staff with FSU ties, in-state ties, and NBA connections to give himself every resource necessary to be successful.
While the roster for the 2025-26 season still has a few empty slots, Loucks and his staff are also working ahead on the 2026 class. And they have a big visitor set to come to Tallahassee.
2026 five-star Toni Bryant will be taking an official visit to Florida State on August 29th, per Joe Tipton of On3. Bryant is the 13th-ranked player in 247's composite rankings for the class of 2026 and is a 6'9" forward from Zephyrhills, Florida. Coach Loucks said he wanted to prioritize the state of Florida in recruiting, and this would be one way to do it.
Bryant has already unofficially visited Oklahoma State, Cal, UCF, USF, USC, NC State, and Kansas, and official visits to Boston College and Ole Miss. He has official visits lined up for Arizona (June 18th), North Carolina (September 1st), Missouri (September 6th), NC State (September 28th), and Michigan (October 17th). He's also trying to set up an unofficial visit with Duke and an official visit with Kansas.
He told Tipton that he's looking for a "program that has a family feel, and playing for a coach that I trust. Also, somewhere I know I can develop and that will get me to the next level. That is the biggest thing for me, getting to the next level, and developing.”
Coach Loucks and a lot of his staff have an NBA development history, which could give them an edge in certain recruitments.
