FSU Basketball Transfer Lands at New Destination
Florida State transfer Tom House has committed to Furman, per his Instagram page. House spent two seasons in Tallahassee in a reserve role, averaging 1.5 PPG while shooting 31% from 3 (47.1% this season). He was a part of FSU's deep 2022 class that has seen five of its six members transfer out.
Furman has been one of the better mid-majors programs recently, 179-82 over their last eight seasons, with a big first NCAA Tournament upset over Virginia in 2023. A lot of their top players have transferred elsewhere from this past season, so getting a player like House, who couldn't quite hang at the ACC level, should be a really good fit in the Southern Conference. Furman has finished in the top-3 of the SoCon each of the last 8 years except for last year, where they finished a measly 5th.
House is the third Seminole from the 2023-24 roster to find a new home already, with De'Ante Green going to USF and Cam Corhen going to Pitt. Primo Spears, Jalen Warley, and Baba Miller are still searching for their new destination, though Miller has visited Kansas State.
Florida State is in the process of turning over their roster from a 17-16 season last season and is currently set to return three players, at the most: Chandler Jackson (the last member from the 2022 recruiting class), Taylor Bol Bowen, and Cam'Ron Fletcher (who would need a waiver). They've added Hampton's Jerry Deng in the transfer portal and Malique Ewin, while signing AJ Swinton, Daquan Davis, and Christian Nitu from the high school ranks.
