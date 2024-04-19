FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Disrespected In Latest Preseason Heisman Trophy Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off of an ACC Championship season and a 17-0 run with former Heisman Trophy Finalist Jordan Travis. FSU is now in the midst of a change of guard under center as Travis looks to progress his career in the NFL.
The 'Noles brought in Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei to compete with redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, who finished 2023 after Travis suffered a devastating injury, and Uiagalelei is getting some hype from Vegas ahead of his final year of eligibility.
Multiple oddsmakers such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet365 currently have Uiagalelei ranked seventh to win the Heisman this year behind LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. His highest projection is +2000 from DraftKings, which means if you were to bet $100 for him to win the Heisman, you would get a total return of $2,100. FanDuel (+3000) and Bet365 (+2500) are much lower on his chances than DraftKings.
Uiagelelei is coming off of a 2,638-yard, 21-touchdown season, adding another 219 yards and six scores on the ground in Corvallis, OR. He has flashed throughout spring. As a former five-star recruit, he spent three years at Clemson before transferring to the Beavers and ultimately Florida State.
Texas' Quinn Ewers and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck are currently tied for first in the Heisman race at +900, and FSU rival Miami's Cam Ward landed at the No. 10 spot with +2500 according to one betting website.
The odds for FSU to win the ACC again have bounced back and forth between Florida State and Clemson, but the 'Noles currently hold the advantage at +275, according to DraftKings.com.
