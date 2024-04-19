FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Previews Team Ahead of 2024 Spring Showcase
The Florida State Seminoles are wrapping up spring camp heading into the 2024 Annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase set to take place on April 20. The 'Noles are continuing to build off of last season and make another run at an ACC Title.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Thursday's practice, the 13th of the spring, to discuss the team and how he views their progression throughout the spring. With players like Jaylin Lucas, Ja'Khi Douglas, Lawrance Toafili, and Hykeem Williams, there are plenty of electric players on offense to go around.
"We can run. Yeah, we absolutely have speed. We have explosiveness. I think that there's great competition across the board," Norvell said. "Last year there were some positions that we had great depth at, but I think collectively, across the board, we have a chance to be a deeper football team where we'll be able to have guys at every position that will be able to go out there and play winning football for us, and that's exciting."
Norvell is in his fourth year at Florida State and is ninth year as a head coach at the college level. After winning conference titles in the AAC and the ACC, he said he loves the approach that Tribe 24 has taken.
"I've been a head coach going to my ninth year, and I usually get a pretty good sense of a team by how the practice before the Spring Showcase or game in previous years, what their approach to it is, and seeing that mentality," Norvell continued. "I love the way the guys competed, and I thought it was a really good day. (There were) some good plays on both sides."
Still, as the team continues to progress, growth throughout spring and the remainder of the offseason remains an empahsis for Norvell as they work towards overcoming the next hurdle.
"I've been pleased with the steps and the growth that we've seen from a lot of individuals, and guys that have embraced the challenge, guys that have taken ownership. There's still so much for us to get better at."
Florida State will have one more practice after the showcase this weekend to wrap up spring. Watch the Seminoles on ACC Network this Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
