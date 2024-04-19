FSU Football Linebackers Coach Randy Shannon Discusses LB Room Before Spring Showcase
Florida State football co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon spoke to the media following the final practice before the spring showcase on Saturday. With the loss of former FSU linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, the linebacker room will have to account for the production of two future NFL talents.
However, the retention of redshirt senior DJ Lundy, despite his initial plan to transfer to Colorado, could be monumental for the Seminoles come August.
When asked about who has taken the mantle as a leader (other than Lundy) in the linebacker room, coach Shannon gave high praise to the entire unit.
“All of them,” said coach Shannon. “It was a room like that last year. [Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune] I think did a tremendous job making them understand the importance of taking notes in the room, being able to speak, talk, communicate; don’t ever accept mediocrity. When you come back this spring, the way it was, guys came back and were on each other. And that’s something that guys were doing last year. I think that the leaders will come by their playing time and what they do.”
FSU Football Spring Camp Observations: 'Noles Wrap Up Slate Of Practices With Physical Session
Furthermore, Shannon was asked about what his response will be when NFL teams call him about Kalen DeLoach as he heads for the next level.
Shannon said that he has all the intangibles.
“Very smart. Loves the game. Very competitive. Just a playmaker. He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things for you. A lot of people look at his size; 215 is a good size. He needs to probably get up to 220, on that level, 222 something like that,” said Shannon. “But a guy who runs that fast and is not afraid. Everybody watched him get off blocks, and did those things for us and made a lot of plays. So I think it’s all about making plays … I don’t know what system he’ll fit into in the NFL but somebody will pick him up and fit with what he does.”
Finally, the assistant coach spoke on FSU linebacker Justin Cryer entering his sophomore year with the program and the development he’s demonstrated in a short amount of time.
“He’s exactly where linebackers should be. With me, I challenge myself to always have everybody ready as a freshman by the fifth or sixth game at the worst. If they’re earlier, that’s great,” said the FSU assistant. “But my goal is always the fifth game of the season. They are ready to play, ready to step in because – the first quarter of the season, you start getting injuries. Like last year, Tatum got his little nicks, and then Blake [Nichelson] and Cryer had to play a lot of those games, and they stepped in, and we didn’t miss a beat. You always have to have that kind of mindset.”
READ MORE: Jordan Travis Draws Comparison to Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ahead of NFL Draft
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok