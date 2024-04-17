Jordan Travis Draws Comparison to Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ahead of NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is on the horizon. Of those expecting to hear their name called of the course of the three day event is former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. The former Seminole, despite suffering a season-ending injury late in his 2023 campaign, is drawing a strong comparison ahead of the draft.
ESPN connected with different scouts — those watching draft prospects closer than anyone else —around the NFL to draw comparisons between prospects and those currently in the league. The quarterbacks, of course, were separated into tiers, which left Travis in the fifth tier.
In the piece, ESPN listed Travis' most frequent comparison to Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. One comparison Travis got, though, was to Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
"He reminds me a little bit of Dak Prescott coming out of Mississippi State -- Dak wasn't a refined passer at the time but he got the job done and was a gamer. This kid has some of that to him," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Essentially, Travis is a raw prospect needing to get into the right system to both develop his game as a passer and get the opportunity to show his ability to win games. He led the Seminoles to a 10-3 record in the 2022 college football season and topped that by going 11-0 while healthy last year. Travis helped lead a turnaround in Tallahassee by willing Florida State to big wins.
"Relatively small frame with a wonky windup but a good release on the ball -- he's got a shot," an AFC personnel evaluator said to ESPN.
What Travis needs is the right opportunity. He spent six years in college football — five of those in garnet and gold. Like Prescott with the Cowboys, landing at a team with the right fit is what Travis needs heading into the NFL fresh off a season-ending injury.
