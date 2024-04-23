FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: WR Johnny Wilson
We are 2 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Florida State's wide receivers are the focus today, with Johnny Wilson up to the plate. Wilson started his career at Arizona State, catching just 18 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown in two seasons, before transferring to FSU and putting up big numbers: 84 catches for 1514 yards and 7 touchdowns in 23 games. For someone of his size, you'd figure he'd have more touchdowns on jump balls, but he wasn't really used that way this season, especially as Keon Coleman entered the offense. Wilson struggled with drops, at times, but became Jordan Travis' go-to security blanket when the team needed to get a first down.
There's been some talk about him moving to tight end, as we'll see throughout the article, but he should be a wide receiver to start.
Measurements
Johnny Wilson measured into the NFL Combine at 6063 (6 feet, 6 and 3/8ths inches) and 231 pounds, with an arm length of 35.375 inches and a hand size of 10 inches. Despite his size, Wilson was able to run a 4.52 40-yard dash and a 4.11 shuttle time, impressive numbers overall. He was also able to jump a 37-inch vertical and 10'8" broad jump. That was all good enough for a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.70.
Visits and Meetings
Wilson has been on a top-30 draft visit with the Philadelphia Eagles and has also met with the Buffalo Bills.
What the Scouts are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "An enormous target with an elite catch radius, Wilson is still in the process of learning to play to his traits. He is fairly physical against press but plodding feet limit his release quickness and ability to separate out of breaks. He flashes impressive catches here and there but generally fails to impose his frame and strength on defenders, leading to a disappointing contested-catch rate for such a big man. In general, Wilson’s body control and ball skills might not be good enough to stick at wide receiver. He could end up trying to make a team as an F tight end with enough developmental traits to warrant an extended look."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Wilson has imposing size and stride length for potential mismatch opportunities, but he doesn’t always play up to his frame and currently lacks consistent focus and route precision for what the NFL requires. He reminds me of a lesser version of Devin Funchess (considered a tight end by several teams)."
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus: "Wilson is a very intriguing prospect due to his coordination and athleticism for his size (both height and weight). He doesn't show a lack of balance, poor footwork or a lack of fluidity — even his change of direction is good relative to his size. He has a massive catch radius, which he has used often to his advantage. But his hands — both with and without contact — need to be more reliable. If he can show more fire and focus at the catch point, he can be an impactful receiver, especially in the red zone."
Projected Draft Range
Wilson is another player that has a large draft window, as I've seen him projected to go anywhere from the mid-3rd round to late in the 6th.
Here are the current draft selections in that range of teams that have been associated with him so far: Eagles (120, 161, 171, and 171) and Bills (128, 133, and 163).
Both of those teams are looking to add some receivers. The Eagles need a consistent third option to play alongside AJ Brown and Devonta Smith while the Buffalo Bills just need options outside after trading away Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left for the Jaguars in free agency.
Some other teams that make sense are the Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals. Washington has needs at wide receiver and tight end and could play Wilson in a Dalton Kincaid role. The Dolphins could use a big-bodied wide receiver to complement the speedy tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bengals have Tee Higgins on a franchise tag currently while Tyler Boyd remains unsigned, so they need at least a WR3, if not a WR2 in the later rounds.
Prediction
Because his draft range is all over the place and he hasn't publicly met with many teams, it's tough to nail a spot for him. I currently have him going to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick 117, but he could last on the board later than this.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Sides With ACC Amidst FSU Lawsuit, But Case Is Just Getting Started
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok