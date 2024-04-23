Leon County Judge Sides With ACC Amidst FSU Lawsuit, But Case Is Just Getting Started
There are two developments after the recent hearing in Leon County, Florida concerning Florida State University’s lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Initially, the decision made by Judge John C. Cooper might surprise the FSU faithful. However, the news isn’t necessarily damning for the University.
First, Judge John C. Cooper has granted the ACC’s motion to dismiss without prejudice which allows the University to amend and re-file its suit. Judge Cooper agreed with ACC lawyer Amber Nunnally who stated that FSU did not properly endorse the notion that the ACC is able to protect its interests in the state of Florida (FSU, Miami), legitimizing the Conference’s ability to see this lawsuit through in the Sunshine State.
Once again, Judge Cooper is allowing FSU to amend its 59-page suit from January, keeping the litigation (in Florida, at least), alive in Leon County.
Second, Judge Cooper hinted at the idea of the two parties settling this suit outside of court and ordered that within 120 days, mediation begin between the two parties.
“Both sides have an interest in seeing if there’s any way this dispute can be resolved quickly instead of a long period of time,” said Judge Cooper. “That’s where we are.”
In 2014, the Conference and former ACC school Maryland settled for less than $20 million of the asking price initially set by the league. Maryland is now in the Big 10 and has been a member since July 1 of that year.
The next hearing in this saga will take place on May 2 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
