Highly-Regarded In-State Defensive Back Announces Commitment To FSU Football
A highly-regarded defensive back from the Sunshine State has pledged to the Seminoles just days after visiting Tallahassee to observe the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase.
On Tuesday, rising junior and 2026 prospect Jaelen Waters announced his commitment to Florida State on social media. Waters chose Mike Norvell and the 'Noles over an offer list that included USC, Tennessee, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, and Penn State, among others.
FSU joined Waters' recruitment last month and he saw enough over the weekend to make an early decision. He's coming off a sophomore season for Armwood High School where he recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections. The Hawks advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
With the addition of Waters, Florida State now holds four verbal commitments in #Tribe26. The haul ranks No. 7 in the country and includes Waters, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, athlete Darryon Williams, and defensive back Darryl Bell III.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is not yet ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
