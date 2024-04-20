FSU Football Quarterbacks Set to Debut Turquoise Heritage Jerseys at Spring Showcase
Florida State is breaking out the turquoise Heritage jerseys for the first time in today's spring showcase, as the quarterbacks will be wearing it as their non-contact uniform with garnet pants. FSU's non-contact players had been wearing green jerseys in the past.
FSU has worn turquoise more and more over the last few years, starting with the men's basketball team breaking out the full turquoise Nike N7 uniforms in 2013. Last year, Florida State announced all athletics programs would be incorporating turquoise for certain merchandise and uniforms as part of Native American Heritage Month in November, with the first public release of the turquoise football jerseys that fans could buy.
Over the summer, we saw the first leaked images of the Heritage football jerseys for the team with certain people touring the locker room taking pictures in them and with former players receiving a turquoise jersey from the team.
FSU will continue to associate with the color as "turquoise represents harmony, friendship, and fellowship in the culture of many Native Americans and is used in tribute to Florida State University's special friendship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida," per the school's press release last November. Many "traditional" fans haven't loved the idea of this. Still, the Seminole Tribe wants it, and Florida State is happy to oblige. The Heritage basketball uniforms have become a fan favorite throughout the years, and the same should happen for football as people become more accustomed to it.
