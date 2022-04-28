2022 NFL Draft: Florida State Seminoles selection tracker

The last couple of NFL Drafts haven't been as exciting for Florida State fans as in years past. Could that change in 2022? It will for at least one round.

Former Seminole defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been rising up draft boards this offseason. Over the last few weeks, he's pushed into the top-15, and even the top-10, on multiple mock drafts. It's expected that Johnson will hear his name called fairly early as one of the premier edge-rushers in the draft.

Outside of that, running back Jashaun Corbin and Keir Thomas have at least a chance of being selected on day two or day three. Corbin had subpar testing numbers while Thomas didn't receive an invitation to the NFL Combine and his workout ended early at Florida State's pro day after a hamstring injury.

Maybe someone falls in love with tight end Jordan Wilson or defensive back Meiko Dotson late in the draft. But, it's hard to see the other five draft-eligible Seminoles (McKenzie Milton, Andrew Parchment, Devontay Love-Taylor, Emmett Rice, DeCalon Brooks) getting an opportunity outside of a free-agent deal once things wrap up.

Regardless, NoleGameday will be tracking all of their movements this weekend as the former 'Noles prepare for a shot at the professional ranks.

- Jermaine Johnson, Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 254-pounds

Career Stats: 106 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive touchdown

Combine Numbers: 4.58 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 12-foot-5-inch broad-jump

Pro-Day Numbers: 26 bench-press reps

Scout's Outlook: "Ascending edge prospect. Johnson has NFL traits and the potential to keep getting bigger and better as a pro. He is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush and occasional lapses in awareness, but both areas should be correctable with more coaching and game experience. He's more instinctive and consistent as a run defender, but his length and relentlessness are excellent building blocks for challenging protection. Johnson's blend of strength and athleticism should make him a firm edge-setter and playmaker near the line of scrimmage for odd or even fronts. He has the traits, athleticism and talent to project as a top-40 pick with a bright future." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

NFL Comparison: Maxx Crosby

Draft Projection: Top-15

- Jashaun Corbin, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 202-pounds

Career Stats: 320 attempts, 1771 yards, 60 touchdowns, 60 catches, 360 yards, two touchdowns

Combine Numbers: Didn't test

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.3-second shuttle, 6.9-second three-cone, 34-inch vertical, 9-foot-10-inch broad-jump

Scout's Outlook: "Corbin has decent size and good vision, but he will need to play with better decisiveness early in the rep, as his play speed and cut quickness are unlikely to aid him enough in eluding NFL tacklers. He responds fairly well to block development and runs with some pop, but it's hard to find an area of his game that really stands out." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Draft Projection: Third to Sixth Round

- Keir Thomas, Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 272-pounds

Career Stats: 184 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.94 40-yard dash, 28.5-inch vertical, 9-foot broad-jump, 19 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Fifth to Seventh Round

- Jordan Wilson, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 265-pounds

Career Stats: 36 catches, 376 yards, two touchdowns

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.91 40-yard dash, 4.40-second shuttle, 31.5-inch vertical, 8-foot-10-inch broad-jump, 19 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Late round/Priority free-agent

- Meiko Dotson, Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 197-pounds

Career Stats: 53 tackles, nine interceptions, three pass deflections

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.54 40-yard dash, 4.5-second shuttle, 32.5-inch vertical, 10-foot broad-jump, 25 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Late round/Priority free-agent

- McKenzie Milton, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 189-pounds

Career Stats: 9458 passing yards, 75 touchdowns, 28 interceptions, 1065 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.96 40-yard dash, 4.42-second shuttle, 29.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-1-inch broad-jump

Draft Projection: Undrafted free-agent

- Emmett Rice, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 223-pounds

Career Stats: 165 tackles, 13.5 tackle for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.80 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-10-inch broad-jump, 16 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Undrafted free-agent

- Devontay Love-Taylor, Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 323-pounds

Career Stats: 48 appearances, 32 starts

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 5.64 40-yard dash, 8.38-second three-cone, 24.5-inch vertical, 20 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Undrafted free-agent

- Andrew Parchment, Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds

Career Stats: 114 catches, 1397 yards, 11 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 4.60 40-yard dash, 4.38-second shuttle, 33.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-2-inch broad-jump, 14 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Undrafted free-agent

- DeCalon Brooks, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 222-pounds

Career Stats: 71 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 pass deflections

Combine Numbers: N/A

Pro-Day Numbers: 29.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-10-inch broad-jump, 15 bench-press reps

Draft Projection: Undrafted free-agent

