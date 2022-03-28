Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State star

The 2022 NFL free agency period opened earlier this month and teams around the league are still working on bringing in talent ahead of the upcoming season.

Former Florida State wide receiver Auden Tate became a free agent at the beginning of the offseason after completing his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past few weeks, Tate has been exploring his options on the open market.

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced that the franchise is signing Tate to a one-year deal. He'll have a chance to make an instant impact on a team that will be without an impactful wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, in 2022. The Falcons also lost Russell Gage to the Buccaneers last week.

Despite only catching 17 total passes over the past two seasons, there is still a lot to like about the potential that Tate offers at just 25 years old. His speed doesn't blow you away but he has the size at 6-foot-5 to make contested catches and outjump defensive backs.

The Florida native is coming off of a 2021 season where he was limited to just seven appearances due to an injury. He caught just three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Tate was cleared to practice in the postseason but didn't record any statistics during the Bengals' run to the super bowl.

In total, he's caught 61 passes for 799 yards and two touchdowns during his four years in Cincinnati. While his production hasn't been mind-blowing, it's been more than impressive for a player that was drafted in the Seventh Round. At Florida State, Tate caught 65 passes for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns, including ten scores in 2015.

Though his snaps have been limited over the past two seasons, it's very possible that Tate rebounds in Atlanta. The Falcons are lacking in legitimate wide receiver options, especially with Ridley's suspension. Even if he doesn't earn a starting role, Tate will have an opportunity to be one of the team's top reserves.

It will be interesting to keep track of Tate over the summer to get a full picture of his return from a calf injury.

