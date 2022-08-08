Atlanta Hawks sign former Florida State guard to two-way deal

The majority of the big moves during NBA Free Agency went down last month. The remaining pool of players is in a stalemate while waiting on the outcome of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades. The market for both superstars has gone quiet as of late.

Teams not in the sweepstakes for Durant or Irving are focused on filling out their final roster spots ahead of training camp. On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that the team was signing former Florida State point guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract.

Forrest spent the last two seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz after going undrafted in 2020. He appeared in 60 games with six starts during the 2021-22 campaign. Forrest averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes per game. In his six starts, Forrest's numbers bumped up to 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 28.4 minutes of action.

The Jazz went 4-2 when the Florida native had to enter the starting lineup. In February, Forrest scored a career-high 18 points on 6/7 shooting while tying a career-high with eight assists. He was converted to a standard contract in April so that he could take part in the postseason.

The versatile guard joins a Hawks team that boasts a ton of talent in the backcourt. Forrest will have to compete with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Aaron Holiday. There's an outside chance that Forrest makes the 15-man roster with a strong performance in training camp. Like Murray, he would be a capable complement as a defensive presence alongside the majority of guards on Atlanta's roster.

Prior to his time in the NBA, Forrest developed into one of the top players in program history at Florida State. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals in 25.4 minutes per game over 137 career appearances (69 starts). Forrest concluded his college career as the all-time winningest player at Florida State (104 wins), ranked third in total steals (224), third in games played (137), and fifth in total assists (455). The Chipley High School product was selected to the 2019-20 All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team, while garnering All-ACC Academic Team honors in each year with the Seminoles (2017-20).

