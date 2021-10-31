BREAKING: Jameis Winston goes down with leg injury against Tampa Bay

The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday with a big divisional game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For former Florida State star Jameis Winston, it was his first chance to start against the team that selected him No. 1 overall in 2014. Tampa Bay elected to sign Tom Brady in 2020 and ended up winning a super bowl while Winston sat last year behind Drew Brees in New Orleans.

READ MORE: Florida State opens as single-digit underdog to NC State

Unfortunately, Winston went down with what appeared to be a leg injury during the second quarter. After scrambling out of the pocket, he was grabbed from behind by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The odd angle of the tackle caused Winston's legs to twist awkwardly while he was going to the ground. He briefly popped up after the play but then went back down before eventually being helped off the field by trainers. Winston was carted off to the locker room as his teammates and coaches gave him words of encouragement.

The Alabama native had been having a solid game before the unfortunate play. Winston completed 6/10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while running for 40 yards on four carries. He's been replaced by third-stringer quarterback Trevor Siemian.

This is still a developing situation and NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Winston as they become available.

UPDATE 5:50:

Jameis Winston is listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

UPDATE 6:10:

Winston has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook