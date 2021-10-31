Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    BREAKING: Jameis Winston goes down with leg injury against Tampa Bay

    Winston appeared to suffer a leg injury after an awkward tackle.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday with a big divisional game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For former Florida State star Jameis Winston, it was his first chance to start against the team that selected him No. 1 overall in 2014. Tampa Bay elected to sign Tom Brady in 2020 and ended up winning a super bowl while Winston sat last year behind Drew Brees in New Orleans.

    Unfortunately, Winston went down with what appeared to be a leg injury during the second quarter. After scrambling out of the pocket, he was grabbed from behind by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The odd angle of the tackle caused Winston's legs to twist awkwardly while he was going to the ground. He briefly popped up after the play but then went back down before eventually being helped off the field by trainers. Winston was carted off to the locker room as his teammates and coaches gave him words of encouragement.

    The Alabama native had been having a solid game before the unfortunate play. Winston completed 6/10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while running for 40 yards on four carries. He's been replaced by third-stringer quarterback Trevor Siemian.

    This is still a developing situation and NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Winston as they become available. 

    UPDATE 5:50:

    No image description

    Jameis Winston is listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

    UPDATE 6:10:

    Winston has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

