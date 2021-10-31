Florida State opens as single-digit underdog to NC State

The Florida State Seminoles came up just short of walking out of Death Valley with a victory on Saturday afternoon. Despite battling their tails off and having a lead in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles lost to Clemson, 30-20. It was the first loss for FSU since September and the defeat snaps a three-game winning streak. However, there's no time for this team to hang their heads.

North Carolina State is coming into town next weekend and the Wolfpack are a formidable opponent. Head Coach Dave Doeren's squad is 6-2 and is coming off a 28-13 victory over Louisville. That said, the Wolfpack's only two losses in 2021 have come on the road, including two weeks ago against Miami. The offense is averaging 35.8 points per game at home compared to 24.3 points on the road.

Quarterback Devin Leary presents a capable threat for the Florida State defense. Leary is a true pocket passer, completing 65.6% of his passes for 1,844 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions. He doesn't make mistakes often and that's a big reason why North Carolina State is 6-2 and in the hunt for the ACC championship. Their defense is no slouch either and old friend Cory Durden will be making his return to Tallahassee.

It should be an interesting afternoon as Florida State looks to bounce back. The Seminoles will need to win three of their final four games to become bowl eligible.

The opening odds were released for the game earlier today and North Carolina State is favored by 6 points according to Bovada Sports. The Over/Under is set at 107. Will the Seminoles be able to start a new winning streak against the Wolfpack?

