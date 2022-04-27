Carolina Panthers make decision on star Brian Burns' contract option

Burns is coming off of his best season as a pro in 2021.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon that they would be picking up the fifth-year option for former Seminole defensive end, Brian Burns.

The former first round pick will be staying with the team that drafted him; at least through 2023. Panther’s GM, Scott Fitterer announced that the Carolina Panthers will pick up the final year of Burns’ contract, which will keep burns with the Panthers through the 2023 season.

Burns, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is coming off his best season as a pro in 2021. He collected nine sacks and landed himself a pro-bowl appearance. Burns has been one of the lone bright spots, for an organization that has seen brighter days.

The former Seminole star would stand to make $16 million, fully guaranteed in 2023.

