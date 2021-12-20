Carolina Panthers sign former Florida State running back

The former Seminole has landed with his third different team during the 2021 NFL season.

It has been a season of change for former Florida State running back Jacques Patrick. He started the year with the Cincinnati Bengals, impressing in preseason camp before being released as one of the final cuts on the roster. Shortly after, Patrick was signed to the active roster for the first time in his career by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Florida native was signed in a move to add depth to the running back room after the 49ers were decimated with injuries early in the year. Patrick appeared in three games, recording two carries for 12 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In October, he was relegated to the practice squad, and San Francisco elected to release him in November.

Patrick landed with his third different team of the 2021 NFL season earlier this month. The Carolina Panthers signed him to their practice squad with star Christian McCaffery out for the remainder of the year.

As one of five healthy running backs on Carolina's roster, it's possible that Patrick will earn snaps down the stretch of the season. Rookie Chuba Hubbard has been the primary option with McCaffery forced to the sideline. Hubbard has rushed 140 times for 500 yards (3.6 YPC) and four touchdowns. He's been decent, but nothing special thus far.

Behind Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah is only averaging three yards per carry and has been sparsely involved. Outside of that, Carolina doesn't have another back that has recorded a rush this season on its active roster.

Patrick was a star in the XFL prior to getting an opportunity with Cincinnatti. He finished his career at Florida State with 1790 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

