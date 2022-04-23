Dalvin Cook, Derwin James officially change numbers ahead of 2022 NFL season

The two former Florida State stars are switching to something more familiar.

The National Football League changed its rules last year when it comes to jersey numbers. Skill position players (not just quarterbacks) are allowed to wear single-digit numbers. The league's owners approved a rule in April of last year that allows running backs, receivers, and tight ends to wear any number between 1 and 49, and any number between 80 and 89. Linebackers and defensive backs can now wear numbers between 1 and 49 with LBs continuing to have the option to wear numbers 50-59 and 90-99.

With these changes, we’ve seen several players change their jersey numbers, including former FSU defensive back Jalen Ramsey switching from jersey number 20 to 5. Now, Ramsey didn’t wear the number five in college, but he will have two former 'Noles join him with jersey changes this season.

Dalvin Cook, star running back for the Minnesota Vikings, will wear number 4 again, just like his days at Florida State. The former 'Nole has sported the number 33 since he first entered the league in 2017.

Since we are on topic about the number 33, former Seminole and current safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James sported the number since entering the NFL in 2018. James wore number three at FSU and according to the Chargers jersey store, he will be returning to his college number this season.

With the NFL allowing jersey changes and celebrations after touchdowns, it may not be the "No Fun League" after all.

