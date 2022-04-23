Skip to main content

Dalvin Cook, Derwin James officially change numbers ahead of 2022 NFL season

The two former Florida State stars are switching to something more familiar.

The National Football League changed its rules last year when it comes to jersey numbers. Skill position players (not just quarterbacks) are allowed to wear single-digit numbers. The league's owners approved a rule in April of last year that allows running backs, receivers, and tight ends to wear any number between 1 and 49, and any number between 80 and 89. Linebackers and defensive backs can now wear numbers between 1 and 49 with LBs continuing to have the option to wear numbers 50-59 and 90-99. 

READ MORE: The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

With these changes, we’ve seen several players change their jersey numbers, including former FSU defensive back Jalen Ramsey switching from jersey number 20 to 5. Now, Ramsey didn’t wear the number five in college, but he will have two former 'Noles join him with jersey changes this season. 

Dalvin Cook, star running back for the Minnesota Vikings, will wear number 4 again, just like his days at Florida State. The former 'Nole has sported the number 33 since he first entered the league in 2017. 

Since we are on topic about the number 33, former Seminole and current safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James sported the number since entering the NFL in 2018. James wore number three at FSU and according to the Chargers jersey store, he will be returning to his college number this season. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

With the NFL allowing jersey changes and celebrations after touchdowns, it may not be the "No Fun League" after all. 

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_13799499
Pro Noles

Dalvin Cook, Derwin James officially change numbers ahead of 2022 NFL season

By John Jenkins13 seconds ago
USATSI_18067118
Football

2022 Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Tracker

By Dustin Lewis10 hours ago
USATSI_13155694
Recruiting

Former four-star defensive end no longer on FSU's roster

By Nate Greer14 hours ago
8EFAD995-BAF4-4542-B13E-5C0A527E50B2
Football

Seminoles lose sophomore linebacker to Transfer Portal

By Maddox NebelApr 21, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State impresses QB commit Chris Parson at spring game

By Dustin LewisApr 20, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

2024 DB CJ Heard sets decision timeline with Seminoles in front

By Dustin LewisApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18052912
Football

Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: post-spring practice

By Dustin Lewis8 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

By Chris ParsonApr 20, 2022