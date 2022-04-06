Skip to main content

Drew Brees has high expectations for Jameis Winston in 2022

The future Hall of Fame QB speaks highly of his former teammate.

In front of New Orleans Saints reporters on April 4th, former Saints quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees was asked about quarterback Jameis Winston returning to New Orleans after suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Oct. 31.

“He’s had to struggle and overcome things before,” Brees said. “So, he knows how to do that. I think the more he’s in this offense, the better he’ll become. He's with a great group of coaches. Even with Sean's departure, so many other guys on the offensive side of the ball are Sean's disciples so to speak."

Winston signed a two-year, $28 million contract on March 21. It will be Winston's third year in New Orleans after spending the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Before the injury, Winston had led the Saints to a 4-2 record and thrown for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also held a 102.8 quarterback rating (QBR) at the time of his injury, which was the highest of his career.

Longtime Saints head coach and play-caller Sean Payton retired Jan. 25, but Winston has familiarity with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr, who has been with the Saints in that position since 2009. 

"Pete Carmichael is as good of a play-caller in the league as there is," Brees said. "Obviously I have vast experience with him, and so I think it's set up for success with Jameis, you continue to build pieces around him that will help them be successful."

Winston will have a variety of weapons at his disposal, including running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, the latter of who didn't play in 2021. New Orleans could also give Winston a new playmaker in the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30. The Saints hold the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the first round.

