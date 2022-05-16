Former Florida State defensive star signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Florida State Defensive End Demarcus Walker has signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent. Walker played at Florida State from 2013 to 2016 and became a top prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos drafted the star defensive end in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Coming in as a four-star recruit in FSU's 2013 recruiting class, Walker had big expectations to flourish during his time as a Seminole. Living up to the expectations Walker became a household name for the Seminole fanbase as he dominated the completion every time he saw the field. Throughout his four years, Walker played in 49 games. The star Seminole recorded 107 solo tackles and tallied 179 total tackles including 41.5 tackles for loss.

Walker made his presence known in the backfield as he recorded 27 sacks, seven forced fumbles, eight pass deflections, and a single interception. In 2015 Walker earned All-ACC Second Team (media) and All-ACC Third Team (coaches). After a tremendous senior season in 2016 Walker raked in awards including, Consensus All-American, First-Team All-ACC (Media & Coaches), ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hendrick’s Award Finalist, and Lombardi Award Semifinalist.

After being drafted 51st overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Walker spent four years as a rotation player on the defensive line. Playing in 36 games including five starts, the former Nole recorded 51 total tackles including 31 solo and 10 for loss. Walker totaled 10.5 sacks 16 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and a single pass deflection. Walker was then traded to the Houston Texans in 2021. Spending one season with the Texans, Walker played in 13 games including two starts. Walker performed well in a crucial year to keep his career alive in the NFL. Totaling 31 tackles, two sacks, a single pass deflection, and a fumble recovery.

At the end of the season, Walker suffered a knee injury removing him from the final stretch of the season but was late enough to show other teams like the Tennesee Titans his worth for the following seasons. Signing with the Titans, Walker gets another opportunity to showcase his talents alongside a winning franchise in recent history.

