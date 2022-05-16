Chad Johnson expects big numbers from Jameis Winston in 2022

The NFL legend has high expectations for Winston in 2022.

Before suffering a season-ending injury on Oct. 31, 2021, Jameis Winton had the New Orleans Saints one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

Although former head coach Sean Payton retired following the 2021 season, expectations for New Orleans, and Winston specifically, haven’t changed.

When asked about Winston’s realistic stats for this upcoming season, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson tweeted this May 11.

Johnson seems legitimately high on the 28-year-old quarterback, who threw 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games in 2021.

If Johnson’s prediction were to come true, Winston’s 47 passing touchdowns would rank seventh on the all-time passing touchdowns single-season list, behind Peyton Manning (55), Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (50), Peyton Manning (49), and Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers (48).

Winston will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara, the Saints' 2022 first-round selection wide receiver Chris Olave and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas, the latter of who missed all of 2021 due to injury. Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith also are expected to contribute at wide receiver.

In 2019, Winston threw a career-high 5109 yards. He added 30 touchdowns, another career-high.

He threw 11 interceptions in 2017, the fewest of his career (not counting 2021). However, he played just 13 games that season.

Winston and the Saints will reveal their schedule later today.

