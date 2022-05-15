Skip to main content

Former Florida State defensive end transfers to Maryland

The former Seminole was in the transfer portal for less than a month.

Former Florida State defensive end Quashon Fuller has found a new home as he announced via Instagram Friday that he is heading to the University of Maryland.

Soon after the conclusion of spring practice Quashon Fuller made the decision to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Throughout spring FSU saw the emergence of Jared Verse and Patrick Payton at defensive end, along with the great play of Derrick McClendon. Along with the move back outside for Dennis Briggs, minutes are going to be a premium this fall.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell criticizes tampering of players not in transfer portal

Fuller, a rotational player for the as Seminoles the past two seasons, Fuller made the decision to seek more playing time. He visited Maryland a little over a weeks ago, coming away with seeing enough to make the decision to become a Terp.

D98BF23E-6682-40C5-975E-43FC495C9AB2

Maryland lost its best pass rushing threat in Demeioun Robinson, a 4-star end slated to transfer to Penn State. They also lost Deshawn Holt to the portal in early January.



No image description

With those holes left Fuller is expected to get a chance to start for Maryland and play the minutes he is seeking.

Quashon is the 15th player from FSU’s 2021 roster to find a new program to play in 2022.

READ MORE: Jordan Travis has a game-changing effect on Florida State Football



