Former Florida State guard signs with Phoenix Suns

Former Florida State guard MJ Walker has found a new home, at least temporarily. Walker has signed with the Phoenix Suns on a 10-day hardship contract due to the league's recent wave of players entering COVID protocols. He had been playing for the New York Knicks G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, where he'd been averaging 10.2 PPG while shooting 41% from 3.

The Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA's best record thus far at 27-7 and are coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals last season. Walker will get a chance to learn from one of the game's greatest point guards ever in Chris Paul while being around an All-Star in Devin Booker, and a young player in Mikal Bridges that Walker could try and mold his game around. So far, DeAndre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Elfrid Payton, and Head Coach Monty Williams have entered into COVID protocols recently for Phoenix.

READ MORE: Deion Sanders speaks on former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden

MJ Walker went undrafted out of college after averaging 12.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG while shooting 42.3% from 3 his senior season at Florida State, a season that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Michigan.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!