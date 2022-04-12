Former Florida State offensive lineman signs with Buffalo Bills

With spring football wrapping up in Tallahassee, at the NFL level, free agency has continued to power on leading up to the draft at the end of April.

Multiple former Seminoles including Lamarcus Joyner (Jets), Terrance Brooks (Texans), and Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) all re-signed with their current teams last month.

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills signed former Florida State offensive tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year deal. Hart spent time with the Bills and Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The Florida native inked a one-year deal with Buffalo last offseason before being among one of the team's final cuts in training camp during the fall. He was signed to the Bills' practice squad in September but the Tennessee Titans brought him on to their active roster in October while dealing with injuries on the offensive line. Hart appeared in three games, starting one, before making his way back to Buffalo. In his second stint, he saw action in just one game.

Throughout his eight-year career, Hart has started in 67 of his 83 appearances. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the seventh round back in 2015. During three years with the Giants, he made 33 appearances and 21 starts. Upon signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hart went on to start in 45 of his 46 appearances over 2018-20.

It will be an uphill challenge for Hart to unseat Dion Dawkins or Spencer Brown from a starting spot in Buffalo. His most probable role will be to compete as a backup swing tackle. After being cut in training camp last year, Hart's roster spot is anything but guaranteed. It's imperative for him to come to work this summer and prove he's still a valuable depth piece for the AFC contenders.

