Former Florida State running back dominates in NFL playoffs after Achilles injury

The former 'Nole is coming back into his own after Achilles tear.

Former Florida State running back, Cam Akers, is back as he helps the Los Angeles Rams dominate the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wildcard Round. After a dominant first half, LA never looked back as they won 34-11.

During the first half, Akers had a team-high 10 carries for 36 yards featuring a 15-yard breakaway. The Rams dominated on both sides of the ball as scoring two touchdowns on offense and a pick-six on defense.

Starting the second half the former Seminole running back caught a 40-yard pass thrown from Odell Bekham Jr. Continuing the dominance, Akers finished the second half totaling 17 carries for 55 yards and one catch for 40 yards. Akers had two 20-plus rushes called back from holding calls but still managed to total 95 scrimmage yards. Akers looked 100% and picked up right where he left off.

Akers, viewed as the lead back for LA heading into the 2021-2022 season, tore his Achilles on July 20, 2021. Undergoing a tear and surgery on his Achilles the expectation for Akers was to sit out the entire season, but the sophomore running back had another plan in mind. After an incredible recovery, Akers made his way back to the field just six months later for the final regular-season game and playoffs. Undoubtedly an incredible recovery from the former Seminole.

