Former Florida State wide receiver joins Arena Football team

Two former Seminoles will be back in the same uniform.

Though the main focus when it comes to professional football is the NFL, there are still a few smaller leagues around. The National Arena League is currently preparing for its 2022 season. The date of the start of the season has not been released yet but last year they began play in May.

The Jacksonville Sharks have been one of the most successful NAL franchises in recent years. They won the league championship in 2017 and 2019. After a 2-6 finish in 2021, the Sharks will be looking to return to form this season.

On Friday, Jacksonville announced that it'd be signing former Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray. He played in the CFL in 2020 after a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray played for the Seminoles from 2015-18, spending time under former head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart. He scored a career-high five touchdowns in 2016, including a 104-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan.

The Florida native led the team in receiving in 2017 with 40 catches for 604 yards, and four touchdowns. As a senior, he tied for the team lead with 54 catches for 754 yards. Murray scored the game-winning 58-yard touchdown against Louisville and was named Third-Team All-ACC to conclude his career in Tallahassee.

After going undrafted in 2019, Murray landed a UDFA deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He participated in rookie mini-camp and training camp before failing to make the final roster. Murray then made the move to the CFL by signing with the Toronto Argonauts.

Unfortunately, he never made an appearance in a game. Murray was signed following the 2019 season and the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He was cut prior to the beginning of the 2021 season.

What may be even more interesting about Murray getting a shot in the NAL is he'll be back in the same jersey as a former teammate at Florida State. Quarterback Malik Henry is listed as the lone signal-caller on Jacksonville's roster. Henry signed with the Seminoles out of high school but elected to transfer after just one season in which he redshirted.

The California native played part of two years at Independence Community College and landed at Nevada in 2019. Henry started two games with the Wolfpack but eventually left the program.

Henry spent time with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League before being signed by Jacksonville.

