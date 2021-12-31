Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State offensive lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Florida State offensive lineman Rick Leonard to their active roster. Leonard spent weeks 11 through 13 as a member of the Falcons' practice squad. Prior to that, he had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Leonard was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints as the 127th overall selection in the 2018 draft.

Leonard was a 3-star recruit per 247Sports and a 4 star according to ESPN and Rivals. He was the 5th best player in the state of Maryland and was a part of the 2014 recruiting class. Coming in at 6-7 and 281 pounds, it did not take long for Leonard to see the field. In 2014, he appeared in 4 games as a reserve defensive end, recording one tackle against The Citadel. The following season, Leonard appeared in all 13 games on special teams and at defensive end, recording 5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Entering the 2016 season, Leonard saw his first action on the offensive line, starting six games at right tackle. Saving his best play for his final season, Leonard started all 13 games at right tackle. Paving the way for Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick as the two combined for 1,772 yards and 14 touchdowns.

