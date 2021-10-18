Former 'Nole Terrence Brooks suffers scary injury against Indianapolis Colts

Former Florida State star and current Houston Texans defensive back, Terrence Brooks, made his first start of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an opportunity for Brooks to assert himself with his new team after signing with the Texans during the offseason. Instead, he was knocked out early on with a freaky injury.

The Florida native left the game before the end of the first quarter after going down while trying to tackle Parris Campbell. Following Houston's loss, head coach David Culley informed the media that Brooks had suffered a lung contusion and would be unable to travel home with the team.

The injury is serious enough that Brooks has already been ruled out for week seven's match up with the Arizona Cardinals. Typically, lung contusions take around three to five days to heal but it could be longer depending on the severity.

Brooks has recorded six tackles while appearing in all six of Houston's regular season games to this point. He's also spent time with New England, the New York Jets, Baltimore, and Philadelphia during his eight years in the league. In total, Brooks has compiled 108 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 100 career appearances.

