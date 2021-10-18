    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Former 'Nole Terrence Brooks suffers scary injury against Indianapolis Colts

    The former 'Nole and 2013 National Champion will miss time with an injury.
    Author:

    Former Florida State star and current Houston Texans defensive back, Terrence Brooks, made his first start of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an opportunity for Brooks to assert himself with his new team after signing with the Texans during the offseason. Instead, he was knocked out early on with a freaky injury.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    The Florida native left the game before the end of the first quarter after going down while trying to tackle Parris Campbell. Following Houston's loss, head coach David Culley informed the media that Brooks had suffered a lung contusion and would be unable to travel home with the team. 

    The injury is serious enough that Brooks has already been ruled out for week seven's match up with the Arizona Cardinals. Typically, lung contusions take around three to five days to heal but it could be longer depending on the severity. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

    Brooks has recorded six tackles while appearing in all six of Houston's regular season games to this point. He's also spent time with New England, the New York Jets, Baltimore, and Philadelphia during his eight years in the league. In total, Brooks has compiled 108 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 100 career appearances.

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_13881448
    Pro Noles

    Former 'Nole Terrence Brooks suffers scary injury against Indianapolis Colts

    12 seconds ago
    Capture
    Football

    Florida State at Clemson kickoff time announced

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16925259 (1)
    Football

    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16923853
    Football

    Monday Mailbag: UMass, decommitments, and Jordan Travis

    4 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Four-star combo guard planning official visit to Florida State

    14 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

    17 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    A peek at the offensive line board following Aliou Bah's decommitment

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13673820
    Football

    FSU opens as second-largest favorite in week 8

    22 hours ago