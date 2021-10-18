Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

The Seminoles might be able to take advantage of Ed Orgeron being on the outs in Baton Rouge.

The shocking news out of college football this weekend was the announcement that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the program in 2021. The timing was even more surprising as the Tigers had just pulled off an upset win over No. 20 Florida. It's disappointing for a program that reached the pinnacle of the sport less than two years ago.

READ MORE: IMG OL decommits from Florida State

However, recruiting is a dirty game and Florida State might be able to take advantage as LSU goes into a coaching search. The Tigers have the No. 9 class in the country and you can bet that multiple programs will be hitting up their commitments to try and flip them with December's Early Signing Period quickly approaching.

Here are five players that are currently pledged to LSU that Florida State should pursue.

1. Laterrance Welch, Cornerback

Florida State is looking to make another addition to the defensive backfield and Welch is near the top of that list. He was in Tallahassee on an official visit earlier this season for the Louisville game and he seems intrigued by the possibility of playing with No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter.

Despite his longtime commitment, Welch seems to be open. Along with his trip to Florida State, he has officially visited Auburn and Oklahoma while unofficially visiting Texas A&M.

2. Jake Johnson, Tight End

Interestingly enough, Johnson is actually a legacy recruit for the Seminoles. He's the son of former FSU quarterback Brad Johnson and the brother of current LSU quarterback Max Johnson. The Georgia native committed to the Tigers in April and hasn't taken any visits to other schools since.

I'm not sure if the 'Noles are looking to sign a third tight end in this class alongside Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers but Johnson is as talented as they come.

READ MORE: WATCH: No. 1 prospect discusses commitment to Florida State on ESPN

3. Emery Jones, Offensive Guard

Florida State finished as the runner-up in Jones' recruitment when he committed to LSU in July. Jones took an official visit to Tallahassee in June and connected well with the coaching staff but it wasn't enough for him to spur his home state.

With Aliou Bah moving on and Antavious Woody trending towards Auburn, it might be worth kicking the tires on the Lousiana native. Try to get him in for a visit and see what happens.

4. DeMario Tolan, Linebacker

Tolan is another player that the Seminoles were right in the thick of things with prior to his pledge to the Tigers. Florida State's need at linebacker is obvious and the coaching staff only has one, Omar Graham Jr, currently committed. They would like to add at least one more and maybe a third if the numbers work out.

The Florida native was on campus for an unofficial visit in June and the coaching staff has continued to remain in contact. It'll be important to get him in for an official visit to have a legitimate chance.

5. Tygee Hill, Defensive Tackle

A high school teammate of FSU wide receiver signee Destyn Hill, the Seminoles were a contender for Hill when he committed to LSU in March. Runnings back coach and area recruiter, David Johnson, was involved but Hill didn't pick up an offer until February.

Due to the late start, it was a tough recruitment to win but the door might be open now. Florida State already has two defensive tackles committed in Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons so this is another one where the numbers will need to work out.

READ MORE: Florida State opens as second-largest favorite in week 8

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook