    • October 18, 2021
    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    The Seminoles made a few changes to the two-deep heading into the second half of the season.
    After a week off, the Florida State Seminoles are back in action to begin the second half of their season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. In preparation for the matchup, FSU released its depth chart on Monday morning and there were a couple of things to take note of. 

    READ MORE: Florida State opens as second-largest favorite in week 8

    First off, true freshman cornerback Kevin Knowles has been elevated to the starting nickel. He was previously the backup to Jammie Robinson. But that doesn't mean Robinson is headed to the bench, instead he's moving to a different position. The South Carolina transfer is now listed as Florida State's starting free safety.

    READ MORE: IMG OL decommits from Florida State

    Heading into the North Carolina game, Renardo Green was the starter at free safety. He has been replaced by Robinson and is no longer listed on the two-deep. Jarques McClellion and Akeem Dent continue to be listed as backups at the position.

    The move will allow two of the Seminoles most versatile defensive backs in Robinson and Shyheim Brown to man the safety positions together. They've both stuffed the stat-sheet in recent weeks.

    Sticking with the defensive backfield, Jarrian Jones is now listed as the sole starter at his cornerback spot. He had previously been a co-starter with Meiko Dotson but Jones was terrific in the last two games. Dotson has been dealing with injuries.

    The only change on offense this week is that center Maurice Smith is apparently back healthy. He had been listed as a co-starter with Baveon Johnson since his injury in week one. Johnson is now his primary backup.

    READ MORE: WATCH: No. 1 prospect discusses commitment to Florida State on ESPN

    On special teams, Travis Jay has taken over the starting kick returner spot alongside Ja'Khi Douglas. Treshaun Ward makes an appearance as the backup punt returner to Keyshawn Helton.

    Check out the full depth chart below:

    DepthChart

