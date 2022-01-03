Former Seminole makes first career NBA start with Utah Jazz

On New Year's Eve, former FSU captain, Trent Forrest, made his first start at the pro level for the Utah Jazz. Forrest, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in November of 2020, started in place of an injured Joe Ingles. Forrest logged 21 minutes and ended with 4 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds en route to a win in his first ever start.

It is rewarding to see such a legendary Florida State player be able to compete at the next level. In his 137 games played at Florida State, Forrest averaged 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Although his presence on the court is what Seminole fans remember most. Recruited as a 4 star out of Chipley, FL; the former 'Nole captain contributed right away as a freshman, and only improved from there.

Forrest helped lead the Seminoles to a Sweet Sixteen in his senior season, and was one of the most valuable players during their Elite Eight run in 2018. Since being signed by the Utah Jazz, he has appeared in 57 games and has stepped in for the Jazz when they need him most. Forrest has even logged minutes in the first and second rounds of the NBA playoffs in 2021, and with the Omicron variant running through the entire league, it wouldn't be surprising if Forrest steps into a bigger role for one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Forrest has a chance to impress head coach Quin Snyder and steal some minutes away during this opportunity he has been given. Forrest will go into free agency in the off-season, and if he plays well during this stretch, he could play his way into a solid contract with another team. Similar to what Terrance Mann accomplished during his time with the Clippers in last season's playoffs.