Jalen Ramsey graded as the top cornerback in the NFL for 2021 season

The former 'Nole is back at the top again.

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has had a banner week, being a part of a Los Angeles Rams team that just won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

There was a lot of debate about Ramsey and his performance this season when it came to the debate of the best corner in the NFL. Some critics felt that Ramsey’s lack of one-on-one match-ups hurt his argument, while the smart fans knew that he played the role of a Swiss Army knife for the Rams this season.

When his team needed a stop or needed to shut down the opposing team’s top threat Ramsey’s number was called and he delivered.

This season he had 77 tackles, tied his career-high with 4 interceptions, forced 1 fumble, and had 1 fumble recovery. Today, PFF announced that he was their top-rated corner in the NFL this year with a grade of 84.3.

There was a lot of debate Sunday about Jalen’s performance against the Bengals and their league-leading passing attack. Debate all you want, but the touchdown to Tee Higgins was a bad call - otherwise, Ramsey’s form was very similar to what we saw during the regular season.

Now that he’s a championship-winning corner, look for Ramsey to solidify his place as the league's best over the next few seasons.

