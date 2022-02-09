Betting odds list Jameis Winston as option to start for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

Would a reunion between Winston and the Buccaneers make sense for both sides?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among multiple NFL teams that are looking for a new starting quarterback this offseason after Tom Brady officially retired last week.

The Buccaneers do have Kyle Trask on the roster, who they selected in the Second Round of the 2021 draft. However, the franchise could elect to pursue a more seasoned option while Trask continues to develop.

There are rumors that Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Derek Carr might be available for trade. There are also interesting players available on the free agent market, including Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Marcus Mariota, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston and Fitzpatrick have previously played for the Buccaneers.

Shortly after Brady announced his retirement on February 1, speculation is already beginning on who will be the next starter for Tampa Bay. BetOnline released its first edition of betting odds for players who could take the field for the Buccaneers in 2022 and it's an intriguing group.

Without going into a ton of detail, it's a pretty interesting list. Trask has the best odds to start for Tampa Bay next season which makes a ton of sense considering he's already with the franchise. Rodgers, Wentz, Garoppolo, and Carr also made the list which is pretty interesting because all four are under contract and would need to be traded.

The last player on the list is one that Buccaneers fans are pretty familiar with, former No. 1 overall selection Jameis Winston, who spent his first five years in the league with the franchise. Winston is expected to be the top available quarterback on the free agent market after showing signs of his development in New Orleans before an ACL injury knocked him out for the season.

Winston has been rehabbing over the past few months and will be fully healthy by training camp in August. He threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions in 2021.

Would a reunion make sense for both sides?

