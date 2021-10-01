Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints Team Up To Help Louisiana

October 01, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – On the eve of their return to New Orleans, Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, and members of the New Orleans Saints are teaming up to deliver sustainable aid for New Orleans and Southern Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Starting with the first game of the season’s five touchdown & two sack performance against Green Bay and continuing throughout the season, Winston will donate $1000 per team TD and Jordan will donate $1000 per team sack to aid groups engaged in sustainable and effective reconstruction of NOLA’s communities including the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Grants administration will be overseen by the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Defy:Disaster program in support of community-based organizations assisting with critical relief efforts.

The starting quarterback and veteran defensive end are also inviting fans and commercial partners to join them and the team in their pledge at whatever dollar increment they see fit. Unlike similar pledge drives, the aid will go straight into effect each week, and contributors will get a glimpse of the good work their pledges are benefiting in real time through detailed news and updates. All information on the #FORNOLA pledge can be found at fornola.io.

“Hurricane Ida has had a devastating effect on New Orleans and the broader Southern Louisiana region” said Winston. “We are blessed to be able to return to the city this week, but we know our return does not signify the full restoration of New Orleans and the surrounding area. To help rebuild our community and protect it against future storms, we need resources. So, Cam Jordan and I have decided to pledge support for non-profit organizations with the immediate goal of administering aid and short-term resources, and long-term mission of building back our communities to be more resilient. We hope this will inspire fans, businesses, and everyone with an interest in humanity to get behind us, our pledge, and our community.”

“Hurricane Ida has turned our community upside down, and it has left families without power, homes and food,” said Jordan. “Nola is a city built from family and community, it has become a home for my family and teammates. We pledged as one to continue helping our city rebuild and being what it needs as we work through this time to restore.”

In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston donated over 65,000 units of water in partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. As part of an on-going effort, multiple deliveries have been made in the New Orleans area including to eight recreational centers serving as cooling stations and directly to the New Orleans Police Department & first responders as well. Winston pledged $50,000 to United Way SELA to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida and in support of rebuilding the New Orleans community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. He also launched a NolaStrong T-shirt campaign donating 100 percent of the net-proceeds to World Central Kitchen. The funds raised will specifically be used to help provide warm meals to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Through his Dream Forever Foundation, Winston also supplied thousands of bottles of water donated by Eleven86 Water, electrolyte drinks, snacks, work gloves, roofing nails, and other materials for damaged roofs to the New Orleans Police Department Justice Foundation.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan always steps up in a time of need. Through his God Iz Love foundation, Jordan is continually seeking out nonprofit partners to support, and as soon as Hurricane Ida struck, he got to work. He pledged $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to aid in the city's recovery to ensure the community had meals to eat, helping to serve over 10,000 meals. Jordan also teamed up with partner Cameo to offer personalized video messages to help raise awareness around 1 in 4 children in Louisiana facing hunger. There were 23 of these videos at a special price to help signify the 23 parishes that are currently served by Second Harvest. Cameo made up the difference on his usual price and donated all proceeds to the Food Bank. Each dollar raised provided four meals to someone in need. After going back to his standard rate, Jordan continues to donate a portion of his earnings to non-profits. In addition, Jordan also donated $50,000 to United Way SELA which provided immediate funding to help meet the most urgent basic needs of residents throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Alongside these efforts, Jordan supported Giving Hope Nola, a nonprofit dedicated to changing lives through love by giving glory to God and promoting human dignity. He donated $10,000, which added additional aid resources to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

About Defy:Disaster

Defy:Disaster is dedicated to providing aid to survivors and communities affected by natural disasters to help them recover and rebuild. Building on the Entertainment Industry Foundation's historic commitment to furthering the philanthropic efforts of the entertainment community, Defy:Disaster allows for immediate response in the wake of a natural disaster. The program aims to support immediate and long-term relief with a primary goal of making a powerful and sustainable impact in highly affected areas. Visit and donate: defydisaster.org

About God Iz Love Foundation

God Iz Love is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity founded by Cam and Nikki Jordan with a mission to create positive change not only in the lives of youth, but for the betterment of our community. The Foundation’s vision is to be committed to creating positive change through youth development initiatives starting in New Orleans, with the power and love of God’s light. As much as The Jordans believe in the hope for change, it not only starts with this generation, but the responsibility continues to the next. By providing resources, positive interactions, innovative activations and experiences, God Iz Love will help foster positive influence and opportunities that inspires a brighter future.

About Dream Forever Foundation

Jameis Winston's Dream Forever Foundation is based on Winston’s personal mission to DREAM FOREVER. The purpose of the foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to develop and achieve their dreams.

*Press release courtesy of Joe Hernandez, Just Win Management Group