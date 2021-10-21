Jameis Winston leads NFL QBs in multiple statistics

    • October 21, 2021
    The former Seminole has been lighting it up early in the 2021 season.
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been terrific to start the 2021 season. Through five games, he's compiled a four to one (12-3) touchdown to interception ratio while completing 60.3% of his passes. That included Winston tying a career-high with 12 straight completions against the New York Giants a few weeks ago.

    The year of learning behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees seems to have paid off for the former Florida State star. Once averse to throwing passes into coverage to try and make something happen, Winston has become much more patient and isn't afraid to give up on a play. His development has been obvious as Sean Payton slowly lets go of the leash more and more each week. 

    Winston is leading NFL quarterbacks in multiple statistics during the early portion of the season. According to PFF, he currently holds the highest passer rating in the red zone and has thrown the most touchdown passes while facing pressure. 

    The only other signal-caller close to Winston is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The New Orleans Saints are first among all teams at scoring touchdowns in the red zone, doing so at a 92.86% clip. 

    Winston will look to stay hot on Monday night as the Saints travel to Seattle to take on a depleted Seahawks team.

