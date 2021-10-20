    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Four-star defensive end decommits from Florida State

    #Tribe22 has lost two commitments since Saturday night.
    Author:

    Florida State’s 2022 class took a hit today when 4-star defensive end Trevion Williams from Crystal Springs, MS, re-opened his recruitment according to Noles247.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    Despite the challenges it presents, Florida State has continued to recruit the state of Mississippi hard. On one side of the coin, they were able to land recruits like Cam Akers, while on the other lose out on recruits like Luke Altmyer and now Williams.

    After a strong camp performance this summer Florida State offered, then landed, the commitment of Trevion Williams. While Williams plays quarterback and linebacker, it is the elite athleticism off of the edge that caught the attention of the FSU coaching staff.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Former Florida State commitment pledges to Georgia

    Much like former commitment and now Georgia commitment Aliou Bah, Mike Norvell and his staff didn’t let this one go without a fight. They went to Mississippi during the bye week to watch Trevion play.

    Trevion has been to Mississippi State multiple times this season and it looks like the in-state program is the favorite to land Williams’ eventual signature on signing day.

    With Williams gone, FSU continues to pursue Marvin Jones Jr., Nyjalik Kelly and Eddie Kelly as they look to bolster the talent at defensive end. 

    READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    3D6F2A56-7D14-471A-BA83-FC35E21D2AA5
    Recruiting

    Four-star defensive end decommits from Florida State

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881218
    Football

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16765931
    Pro Noles

    Washington Football Team releases former Seminole

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16741614
    Pro Noles

    Dalvin Cook plans to change jersey number in 2022

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16925272
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_14977671
    Pro Noles

    Chicago Bears sign former Florida State star

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16530368
    Football

    Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_13484840
    Basketball

    Breaking down my ballot for the ACC preseason awards

    Oct 19, 2021