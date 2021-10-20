Four-star defensive end decommits from Florida State

Florida State’s 2022 class took a hit today when 4-star defensive end Trevion Williams from Crystal Springs, MS, re-opened his recruitment according to Noles247.

Despite the challenges it presents, Florida State has continued to recruit the state of Mississippi hard. On one side of the coin, they were able to land recruits like Cam Akers, while on the other lose out on recruits like Luke Altmyer and now Williams.

After a strong camp performance this summer Florida State offered, then landed, the commitment of Trevion Williams. While Williams plays quarterback and linebacker, it is the elite athleticism off of the edge that caught the attention of the FSU coaching staff.

Much like former commitment and now Georgia commitment Aliou Bah, Mike Norvell and his staff didn’t let this one go without a fight. They went to Mississippi during the bye week to watch Trevion play.

Trevion has been to Mississippi State multiple times this season and it looks like the in-state program is the favorite to land Williams’ eventual signature on signing day.

With Williams gone, FSU continues to pursue Marvin Jones Jr., Nyjalik Kelly and Eddie Kelly as they look to bolster the talent at defensive end.

