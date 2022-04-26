Jermaine Johnson has legitimate chance to be selected inside top-5 during 2022 NFL Draft

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears its start, former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson has steadily risen to the very top of the draft board. Recently being regarded as a top 10 pick, Johnson has a possibility of going as high as No. 4 overall.

According to reporters across the league, the New York Jets are trending towards selecting the Seminole star over former Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Since Johnson's postseason performances at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and Pro Day, draft analysts have really taken a notice of the special talent the Seminole star has to offer. NFL teams following closely behind seem to be competing to get the talented prospect first. The prediction to the Jets is the highest pick Johnson has been mocked to date. He would be the first top-five selection for Florida State since 2016 (Jalen Ramsey).

Johnson has plenty of competition in his position in the first round as players like Aiden Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux have been favored to be picked before Johnson. Due to the recent buzz around Johnson, it looks like he might leap ahead of Thibodeaux and inch closer to Hutchinson. After an incredible 2021 and early 2022, Jermaine Johnson looks to be a can't-miss talent in the upcoming NFL Draft.

