Kevin Durant comments on Scottie Barnes

Kevin Durant, one of the greatest scorers the game of basketball has ever seen, had high praise for Scottie Barnes after their matchup on Sunday. Below is a video of his comments and some highlights of Barnes' defense from the game.

Barnes had a game reminiscent of his Florida State days, finishing with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a whopping 5 steals against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. He's clearly had a big impact on his competitors when Durant is saying things like "What's more rare about Scottie Barnes is his basketball IQ, his length... his enthusiasm for the game."

So far on the season, Barnes is averaging 16.6 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.7 BPG. He's been one of the more impressive rookies this year, and should be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, along with Evan Mobley, Chris Duarte, and Jalen Green. He's also had some incredible highlights this season to showcase his length and athleticism, like this clip below.

Scottie Barnes has helped the Toronto Raptors get to a 6-5 start and has games against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons (who feature top pick Cade Cunningham) on deck this week.

